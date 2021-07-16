Jackson County golf course opens after thousands spent to restore damaged greens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County golf course opened Friday, months after the county spent thousands to resod the greens.

The county closed the Fred Arbanas Golf Course after someone used the wrong chemical and damaged 95% of the greens. FOX4 told you about issue in April.

Jackson County approved $28,000 to lay new sod for the greens. The sod came from Colorado, was dormant when it arrived, and did not take root. The county said it paid an extra $3,000 to fix the problem.

The course was originally scheduled to open for the season on May 4. With the sod issue the county pushed back its opening date to June 11, but opening was delayed another month.

The county said the ground crew has performed the needed work to bring the greens up to playability standards. They’ve also smoothed and leveled the surface of the greens.

“The Championship Course greens are dramatically improved and the facility is in great shape,” Gred Addison, General Manager and Superintendent, said. “I look forward to meeting the annual golfers of the course, welcoming new golfers and delivering a course golf enthusiasts can be proud of and most importantly, excited to play.”

The Parks + Rec Department said it notified golfers with annual memberships about the closure in April and planned to compensate members.

The Par 3 course and driving range will remain open during this time.