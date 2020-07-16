Jackson County hands out thousands of free face masks in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Jackson County is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by handing out thousand of masks to residents.

For two hours on Wednesday, vehicles snaked around the Grain Valley Community Center as residents snagged up 15,000 free masks, courtesy of the county government.

“We want to make sure everybody in the county has this opportunity to be safe,” said Jeanie Lauer, 5th District Jackson County legislator.

The county partnered with the Governor’s Office and secured 100,000 disposable masks in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Many residents, who were allowed 10 masks for each vehicle, came from eastern half of the county on Wednesday.

“We’re both over 65. We’ve both got some health issues, and we want to make sure we’re safe,” said Jenny Franke, who was with her husband.

Nineteen-year-old Dean Mobley made the drive because he wants to keep people like Franke and her husband safe.

“If you got it, then you could be giving your loved ones or people with preexisting conditions, elderly people, you could be putting them on their death bed,” Mobley said.

The mask giveaway came a day after the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to wear masks, suggesting if more did, the U.S. could get COVID-19 under control in one to two months.

County officials agreed, adding that everyone has to do their part to try and beat the virus — together.

“It’s so crucial that we take care of our neighbors,” said Jalen Anderson, 1st District At-Large Jackson County legislator. “It’s not just about ourselves. It’s about our families, friends and people we don’t even know.”

Wednesday was the first of several mask giveaways planned across the county over the next week. Future dates and locations include:

Tuesday, July 21 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. — Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 2310 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City

Wednesday, July 22 from 9-11 a.m. — Woods Chapel UMC, 4725 N.E. Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit

Thursday, July 23 from 9-11 a.m. — Grandview Amphitheater, 13501 Byars Road, Grandview