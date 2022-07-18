JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — With the new school year around the corner, the Jackson County Health Department wants all students to be ready for class and up-to-date on immunizations.

The health department is offering vaccines and booster shots starting Monday through September 9th at its Independence clinic at 313 S. Liberty Street.

Missouri law requires that all students are up-to-date on their immunizations before they start the 2022-2023 school year, and students will not be allowed to attend class if their immunizations or waivers are not complete.

The required immunizations protect against diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, and more.

Parents of students in kindergarten, 8th, and 12th grades, and students who need to get caught up on vaccines, can make appointments online.

