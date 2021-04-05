Jackson County Health Department still struggling to get enough vaccine supply

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — More people are being vaccinated against COVID-19, but for some people who signed up to get the shot through the Jackson County Health Department, there’s still a waiting game.

“It’s been a slower process as far as reaching out to people for appointments,” said Ray Dlugoleckie with the Jackson County Health Department. “I understand how frustrating it can be to navigate as a regular citizen going through all the different options.”

Dlugoleckie said the county is at the mercy of the state for its supply, and fewer vaccines mean not enough appointments for Jackson County residents. But the county is speaking up for those that live there.

“We were very quick to advocate on Jackson County’s behalf as to why we need more vaccine,” he said. “But the simple numbers just don’t match up.”

The Jackson County Health Department expects between 3,000-4,000 vaccines each week, but some weeks, the county doesn’t get any vaccines.

Dlugoleckie said the county’s goal is to set up a new mass vaccination site where it can administer vaccine to anywhere from 6,000-8,000 people each day. Until then, staff at the Jackson County Health Department said they’ll continue to work to secure more vaccines.

“We need to advocate for more vaccines moving forward,” he said. “We need to advocate for more masks as we move forward, and that’s what we are offering.”

Any Jackson County residents with questions about their vaccine appointment can reach out to the department directly by emailing covid19@tmcmed.org.