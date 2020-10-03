Jackson County health officials update order, allowing for over 100 people at some gatherings

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — More fans in the Blue Springs School District and other Jackson County schools could soon be able to see Friday night football games in person.

The Jackson County Health Department revised its gathering size limits on Friday. The change will take effect Oct. 9, just in time for another night of high school football games in the metro.

The county said it will allow some low-risk gatherings of more than 100 people to take place, but it will require all attendees to wear masks and limit contact.

The new health order also requires all gatherings over 100 people to submit their protocols at least 72 hours ahead of time, and that must be approved by the health department.

The change comes just a few weeks after the Blue Springs School District sued the Jackson County Health Department over fan limits at football games. Even parents had joined in the push, raising money to support the district’s lawsuit.

Health officials are still reminding people that large gatherings are considered high risk and that people should carefully consider whether to put themselves in such situations.