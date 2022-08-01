KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fallen North Kansas City police officer is honored two weeks after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The Jackson County Legislature adopted a resolution recognizing 32-year-old officer Daniel Vasquez during the legislature’s meeting Monday morning.

The county leaders recognized Vasquez for his work as an “Avenue Angel” for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District, and also as a security guard.

The resolution said Officer Vasquez was an exemplary officer and treated people with respect, care and concern. He was known to hand out water to people in the community and leave them with encouraging words and a smile.

“The more I learn about him and his time with the Northeast Chamber, he was a great guy. This is just so sad,” Scott Burnett, Jackson County Legislator, said.

Vasquez was laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Joshua Rocha, 24, is charged with shooting and killing North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez. The search warrant for Rocha’s home indicates he may have made the gun himself.

The document states police intended to seize a 3D printer and other gun-making materials. In that search warrant, Rocha’s mother admitted to police that he had a 3D printer and that he had made several guns, including the one used in Tuesday’s deadly shooting.

Rocha has formally been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of the 32-year-old officer.

Rocha waived his right for a bond hearing and will stay behind bars until his preliminary hearing. It is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2022.

