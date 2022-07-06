KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years into the planning process for a new Jackson County jail, and leaders are still working to determine exactly how it will be funded.

The Jackson County Legislator announced during a meeting Tuesday that it planned to apply for a $10 million grant available through the state of Missouri.

“The governor has provided information that there is indeed $10 million in grants available for county jails. And we have been provided the information to apply for that grant. And we have talked in previous meetings about how indeed we would love to have that money for our jail,” Jeanie Lauer, of Blue Springs, said Tuesday.

It comes after legislators met with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and other elected leaders last month.

The meeting was to discuss potentially sharing the costs of the new jail.

Jackson County’s jail is expected to cost more than $250 million and would be able to house more than 1,200 inmates.

Kansas City is also considering building a detention center to house more than 300 municipal prisoners.

The city already owns land adjacent to the new Jackson County jail site. The city potentially could build a separate intake center alongside the county jail for municipal prisoners. And the county’s jail is designed with partnership in mind. It can be expanded to 1,366 beds.

“We’ve got the land, we’ve got the design concept where you could either stand it alone on that property or you could hook it on, whatever people determine,” Legislator Tony Miller, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, said last month. “But I think if that is the will of the county and the city, I think many of us would be open to it given the right circumstances.”

The construction of the new Jackson County Detention Center will be a three-year process. It is expected to be completed in 2024.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.