KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Under new guidance by the CDC, Jackson County Missouri announced Friday it will implement new COVID-19 mitigation policies inside its buildings and facilities starting Monday, March 7.

Mask wearing will not be required among Jackson County staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Weekly COVID-19 testing will remain in place for unvaccinated staff as well as temperature checks upon entering the county buildings and facilities.

The county said these policy changes align with guidelines issued by the CDC, which is now using COVID-19 Community Levels to help communities decide what relief strategies to implement based on the latest data.

Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area. Friday, the CDC categorizes Jackson County in the medium community level, under which mask-wearing is optional.

“Over the past several weeks we have made significant progress in reducing virus spread and stress on our hospital systems,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said. “The downward trend is encouraging, but I urge everyone to continue doing their part to protect each other by getting tested, vaccinated and boosted, and to remain respectful of those who still choose to wear a mask in public spaces.”

Data as of March 1 from the Jackson County Health Department, shows the following:

• The 7-day average of daily new cases is 20.57 for the week of February 20. That’s down from 322.86 the week of January 23.

• The percent positive is 5.09% for the week of February 20, down from 27.22% the week of January 23.

• There are 101 daily average hospitalizations, a 12.9% decrease from the previous week.

Jackson County continues to encourage people in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and immunocompromised, to wear masks in public spaces to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19. Additionally, anyone who feels ill should stay home.