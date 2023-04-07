KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people are now reporting gastrointestinal illness after attending a local robotics competition in Lee’s Summit.

The Jackson County Health Department (JACOHD) has launched an investigation into a series of illnesses tied to a robotics competition that took place at Lee’s Summit North High School March 29-April 1.

The health department says more than 70 cases of undiagnosed illness have been tied to the event.

Health officials say a majority of the affected participants are from the Kansas City metro. Many of the competing teams traveled from places outside Jackson County, including Kansas, Oklahoma, and Brazil.

JACOHD is working with other health departments of affected participants in the investigation.

Health officials say the risk to the general public is considered low and a majority of the reported cases have been resolved within 48 hours without medical intervention.

Symptoms of the illness include chills, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, and a low-grade fever.

The health department is working to determine the exact nature of the illness and how it is transmitted from person to person.

JACOHD has reached out to attendees with a survey to gather more information gauge who may have been affected or exposed. Anyone who attended the event, but did not receive a survey should reach out to the JACOHD Epidemiology Division at JacksonCountyCD@uhkc.org.