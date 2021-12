KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sherriff’s department is investigating an inmate death late Friday night.

According to Sheriff Darryl Forte, the inmate was found unresponsive at the detention center. The inmate was transported to a hospital just before midnight Friday, where he later died.

Sheriff Forte’ said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

The name of the individual was not released. More information will be released as it becomes available.