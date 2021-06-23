Jackson County jury convicts Kansas City man of sex-crimes, recommends life sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury in Jackson County has convicted a 36-year-old Kansas City man on five counts of child sex crimes.

Adalberto Gaitan is convicted of two counts of first degree statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and one count of first degree statutory sodomy.

The jury recommended 25 years and a life sentence for the statutory rape convictions, one and 20 years for statutory sodomy and 10 years for first degree statutory sodomy.

Court records show that Missouri Children’s Division workers were notified about the alleged abuse of the 10-year-old girl by a hotline call.

The girl told the Child Protection Center that Gaitan did “awful things” to her. She said the abuse started when she was about eight or nine years old.

The mother worked long hours and the defendant stayed with the children.

Gatian is scheduled for sentencing on August 31, 2021.