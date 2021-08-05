Jackson County jury convicts man for deadly 2018 road rage incident in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Jackson County jury has convicted a 61-year-old Pleasant Hill man in a deadly May 2018 road rage incident the ended in the deadly stabbing of 23-year-old Cody M. Harter on an interstate roadside in Lee’s Summit.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday the jury convicted Nicholas M. Webb of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He will be sentenced at a future hearing that will be set at a later date.

Webb previously served time after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 1980s. He was convicted of strangling a 15-year-old girl to death. He was released from prison in July 2017.

According to court records, On May 10, 2018, Lee’s Summit Police officers responded to Interstate 470 in the area of Colbern Road on a reported man on the ground.

They found Harter with a large wound. His vehicle was still at the scene.

Witnesses and surveillance video of the victim’s and the suspect’s vehicles led police to the suspect. Lee’s Summit police on Wednesday took Webb into custody.

He told police he had exchanged words with the driver of a truck and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated the victim looked familiar.

Lee’s Summit police also found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty on the same day as the homicide. Information from that arrest showed Webb had a knife in his pants pocket.

Harter was a member of the Missouri Air National Guard. His mother told FOX4 in 2018 her son also owned a lawn care business and was an avid dirt bike racer.