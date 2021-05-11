Jackson County, Kan. sheriff identifies man killed in explosion Monday

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — Jackson County, Kan. Sheriff Tim Morse has identified the man killed in an explosion about three miles north of Holton, Kan.

The man was identified as Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening, the sheriff’s office was called about an explosion that could be hear from 10 miles away.

When first responders arrived on scene, the house was on fire and flattened. A female victim was found outside the home and airlifted to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

Griffiths was found dead outside of the home. The sheriff’s department believes they were remodeling the house when the explosion happened.

The Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and Jackson County, Kan. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the incident.

Jackson County, Kan. Sheriff’s and Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the explosion.

