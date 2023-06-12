KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a new push to remove two statues of President Andrew Jackson from prominent landmarks in Jackson County.

The statues stand in front of the two Jackson County Courthouses. One is near 12th and Locust in Downtown Kansas City. The other stands outside the Jackson County Courthouse Annex on the Truman Square in Independence.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca plans to introduce an ordinance during Monday’s Jackson County Legislature meeting.

If approved, the ordinance would hire a company to remove and store the two Jackson statues. Any damages caused by the removal of the statues would also be repaired.

This is not the first time there has been a push to remove the statues.

In November 2020, Jackson County residents voted to keep the Andrew Jackson statues outside the two courthouses.

Crews added a plaque to the statues in 2021. The plaque was added to provide context. It acknowledges Jackson was a slave owner and also supported the Indian Removal Act that forced Native Americans from their homes so that white settlers could live on the land.

The plaque reads in part, “This statue of Jackson reminds us we are on a path that, in the immortal words of Martin Luther King, Jr., bends towards justice. In turn, we must acknowledge past injustices to help us create a greater nation built upon humane policies to light our way and the way of humanity everywhere.”