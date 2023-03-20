KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vote to ban conversion therapy in Jackson County failed on Monday after months in committee.

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca said the ban didn’t pass by a singular vote. Three lawmakers abstained from voting, resulting in a 5-1 vote. The measure needed six votes to pass.

The ban would have fined anyone who provides conversion therapy service in Jackson County. Any faith organization involved would have also stopped getting money from the county.

Supporters of conversion therapy claim it can make a person straight instead of gay.

The county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee spent over two months working on the proposed ordinance to ban this practice. The committee held a public hearing last week and then voted to send it to the full council.

Abarca said he will reintroduce the ordinance next week.

“We will need help to make this happen. We need folks to be here, to show support to call your legislators and make this happen! We will get this done!” Abarca tweeted.