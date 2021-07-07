Jackson County legislators vote to join lawsuit challenging Missouri’s new gun rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new bill that changed gun laws in Missouri is receiving some push back from Jackson County legislators.

Tuesday, the county voted to join a lawsuit that would overturn the state’s new second amendment law.

“This law says to law enforcement that, ‘oh wait, you can get him and go after him for what he did to her, but don’t even take into account the situation about the guns in the car,’” Jalen Anderson, 1st District at-large legislator, said.



Anderson recalled a time a woman in his neighborhood was beaten in front of her kids. He said when police responded, they found five guns in the suspect’s car. If this happened after Governor Parson signed the Second Amendment Preservation Act, officers couldn’t take away his guns.



“Taking that ability away from police to even investigate is wrong,” Anderson said.



Last month, Governor Parson signed HB 85 at a gun shop in Lee’s Summit. The bill blocks local law enforcement from implementing federal gun laws.



On Tuesday, Jackson County voted 5 to 3 to join a lawsuit filed by St. Louis city and county in challenging the new rule.

“As Kansas City has become more violent and our region has become more violent, the country has become more violent, we shouldn’t be putting any handicaps on anyone, especially law enforcement or the prosecutor’s office,” said Anderson.



FOX4 reached out to Gov. Parson for a comment on the lawsuit.



“HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here in Missouri we support responsible, law-abiding gun owners, and that we oppose government overreach and any unlawful efforts to limit our access to firearms,” Gov. Parson said.

The decision on the county joining the lawsuit from is up to the judge overseeing the case.