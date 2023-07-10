KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County legislators voted 7-0 Monday to recommend setting aside the current 2023 property valuations and utilizing a flat real property tax rate increase of 15% of 2019 tax valuations instead.

Legislators say that recommendation was directed at County Executive Frank White.

“This is an opportunity for us to tell him, we’re pleading with you, we are begging with you to stand up and speak on behalf of these homeowners,” County Legislator Manny Abarca said.

There’s significant disagreement within the county about whether White has that legal authority.

Jackson County’s Director of Assessments, Gail McCann Beatty, said at Monday’s meeting, 33,000 appeals of this year’s property assessments.

They went up an average of 30 %, though County Legislator Sean Smith says information he requested from that office shows at least 80,000 homeowners saw more than a 50% increase.

“Seeing somebody’s property value increase and therefore potentially their taxes increase so dramatically that it puts them out of their home is not only wrong for them, but it’s not community policy. It’s just a disaster,” he said.

McCann Beatty urged county legislators not to take action on the resolution capping assessment increases at 15 %.

“What you are contemplating doing is going to create an enormous amount of inequity around the county,” she said.

Her office also unveiled a “Jackson County Property Assessment Facts” website Monday, challenging what it calls “flat rate falsehoods.” It includes a 2019 memo from Jackson County Legal Counsel, Bryan Covinsky, concluding: “Based on my review the answer to your question is that the county legislature has no authority to provide relief from or modify the director of assessment’s determination of fair market value.”

“It is not within our authority, but it is within our authority to express this is what we would like to have happen,” Abarca said.

“The state statutes are very clear that we have to reach market value. It does not give the County Executive the authority to do that. It does not give the County Legislature the authority to do that, so I think you are probably giving people false hope, and that’s unfortunate,” McCann Beatty said.

But County legislators said the current appeals process shows they can’t sit idly by and do nothing. The deadline to file an appeal, originally set for Monday, was extended to the end of this month. But walk-in appeals have had to be halted, with some people reportedly waiting all day.

Now, all informal in-person informal meetings are booked through the final day of those meetings, August 15. McCann Beatty says she expects approximately 2500 remaining virtual appointments to be booked before the week’s end as well.

Both the assessor and legislators say you should continue to file appeals and request a hearing with the Board of Equalization.

“They shouldn’t see what we did today or any future activity of the County Executive as a fix-all, appealing, so that Jackson County gets your property value right is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself,” Smith said.

County legislators also passed resolutions in favor of state reform for assessment caps for seniors and directed the County Executive to issue contracts for agencies to work with homeowners to find their fair market value.

Frank White wasn’t at the meeting, and the County Executive’s office couldn’t be reached after hours to see how he might respond to Monday’s legislative action.

