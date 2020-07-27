Jackson County legislature overrides veto of statue ballot question

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A referendum on the Andrew Jackson statues will take place in November after the Jackson County legislature Monday overrode the county executive’s veto of the ballot question.

A majority of elected representatives say this should be a decision for voters.

In vetoing the ballot question last week, county executive Frank White wrote that legislators did not act courageously.

White criticized the legislature for not condemning the murder of George Floyd and not publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Legislators dispute those claims and say that White had the power to remove the statues on his own authority, but chose not to act.

Six legislators agreed that Jackson County voters should decide what to do with the statues.

“I fall on the side of democracy and let people decide on this, because just by removing them doesn’t take away what people are feeling about each other, to each other,” Legislator Dan Tarwarter said.

“Maybe this is a way people can actually work together on something. I’m for letting people vote on it.”

White did not attend the meeting.

But opponents of the public vote say removing the statues is the right thing to do, and elected leaders don’t need the people’s endorsement to remove the statues.

There’s also concern about dividing the community further through a campaign process.

Legislators say that while the statues have divided many in Jackson County, there seems to be more agreement about letting the people vote and accepting that decision.