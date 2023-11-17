LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One Jackson County man took home a hefty prize from a Lee’s Summit gas station recently.

The purchase of a “Triple Red 777” Scratchers ticket left him almost speechless. The man purchased the winning ticket at Temp Stop, 100 S.E. Todd George Parkway, in Lee’s Summit.

When he claimed his prize, he expressed how surprised he was to be taking home $77.777.

“It wasn’t something that I expected for real. I’ve been playing that ticket for a while now,” he said. “It was kind of silly! I don’t know how to explain it.”

He also said his wife didn’t believe him when he told her how much money he won from the prize.

“She thought there had to be something wrong with it!” he said.

So far in this fiscal year, players in Jackson County have won more than $108.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, and retailers have received more than $9.9 million in commissions and bonuses.

In return, more than $15.5 million in lottery proceeds went to Jackson County education programs.

The man who won the prize was not named.