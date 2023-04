KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced 44-year-old John Leland Phelps to four consecutive life sentences on Friday.

Phelps was sentenced to life sentences for four convictions of Statutory Rape and sodomy.

He also got seven years for another sex crime conviction.

He was ruled guilty by a Jackson County jury in February on six felony charges.

The sexual assaults occurred in September 2018 in an Eastern Jackson County residence, according to court records.