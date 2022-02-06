KANSAS CITY, Mo — After Monday, every student in Jackson County may have to wear a mask again. The legislators are set to meet Monday morning at 10 a.m.

It was just more than 2 weeks ago that masking students across the county was up for a discussion, that ordinance didn’t have the votes, but now with this back up for debate, some parents are voicing their concerns.

“After almost 2 years, we all kind of know what we are supposed to do to prevent it,” said Stephanie Fortsch.



Fortsch said the decision should rest in the parent’s hand on weather or not to mask their children.



“If you want your kids to wear their mask and that’s what makes you feel safe for you and your kids and your loved ones, wear your mask. If it doesn’t work for you that way, then stop mandating everybody else,” Fortsch said.



Fortsch, who has four kids that attend Blue Springs schools, says if the decision has to be made, the district should have that power, not the county.



“Stop making decisions for other people when you’re not out there. If you don’t have kids out in the school district, stop making decisions for everybody else when you’re not out there,” Fortsch said.



Currently, several districts across Jackson County do have a required mask guidance. For example, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Raytown, but Monday’s vote could force districts such as Blue springs and Oak Grove to change what they’re doing.

In a statement to Fox4’s Crystal Williams, one of the legislators pushing for masks to be brought back said:

“Helping keep kids safe is always a priority. I fully support the ordinance at the request of over 200 blue springs schools parents, teachers and supporters who recently signed a petition asking the Jackson County Legislature to do so. There are also many more still concerned with the danger COVID poses to unvaccinated children,” said Crystal Williams, 2nd District At-Large Legislator.

Kansas City and Independence fall in Jackson County, but have their own health departments and have previously decided to have mask mandates for their students.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.