KANSAS CITY, Mo — Through interruptions from the gallery, the push for a mask mandate in Jackson County schools once again bears no fruit.

For the second month in a row, the vote has been delayed in the Jackson County Legislature, meaning the question could make a comeback, but it is unclear if it has the votes to pass.

The decision, or rather, non-decision, comes as surrounding governments in the CORE4 prepare to possibly drop their own masking rules next week.

Kansas City, Missouri and Johnson County are set to reassess their school mask mandates next Thursday.

That timing was intentional. It came out of a meeting between the CORE4: KCMO, Wyandotte County, Johnson County, and Jackson County. That meeting happened on February 1, according to staff from Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas.

Jackson County, Missouri, at least recently, has been an outlier in the group, engaged in a series of protested meetings where masking ordinances have been proposed but never voted on.

Another week, another series of signs in protest at the Jackson County Legislature, where elected members opposed to bringing back a school mask mandate say they are concerned how an ordinance would be enforced according to the proposal’s language on who would be involved.

“The sheriff, all chief of police, park rangers of the county and the Jackson County Environmental Health Administration,” Dan Tarwater III, 4th District Legislator said, reading from the ordinance.

Legislators in favor of a revived school mask mandate say the discussion is frustrating when concerns are premised on if kids will be sent to jail over non-compliance.

“Until we stop fear-mongering and stop these outrageous accusations, of course the county would never do such a thing. What an idea. That’s unacceptable,” 1st District At-Large Legislator, Jalen Anderson said.

The political drama here is different from what’s happening in the other three members of the CORE4.

KCMO is constantly evaluating case numbers and will revisit if masks should remain mandated in schools next week.

“We’re seeing that our order will be aligned with Johnson County, Kansas, so that in the middle of February-February 17-we get a chance to re-evaluate,” Mayor Lucas said last Thursday, when KCMO’s masking rules were extended.

In Johnson County, school districts like Olathe Public Schools, are already preparing for mask mandates to be dropped at the county level.

“They do meet on the 17th. That was their commitment to talk about the masking mandate that’s in place. One of the things you may consider is that they meet every Thursday, so it’s possible that they may make that decision earlier than the 17th, just because they meet on a weekly basis,” Superintendent of Olathe Public Schools, Dr. Brent Yeager said Thursday, during their monthly meeting of the Board of Education.

There is no timeline on what comes next here in Jackson County regarding the proposed masking rules.

