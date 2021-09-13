Jackson County murder suspect in custody after removing GPS tracker, going on the run

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have taken a murder suspect into custody days after she went on the run.

Officials said sometime on Sept. 7, Katie Black removed her GPS monitoring bracelet and left her home in Atherton, Missouri, north Blue Springs and Independence.

The 25-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in the July 7 death of Ryan Wheeler. According to prosecutors, Black knowingly shot Wheeler, who was her boyfriend, according to the man’s family. She’s also charged with domestic assault and other crimes related to Wheeler’s death.

She was initially released on a $50,000 bond and placed on house arrest until her trial. Wheeler’s family told FOX4 they were shocked to hear she was released from jail.

“I had no faith in the system,” Wheeler’s sister Katie Isaman said. “I really don’t think she should be out in the first place.”

But on Monday, the sheriff’s office said they took Black into custody near Atherton.

She’s been transported to the Jackson County jail and is now being held without bond in the murder case.