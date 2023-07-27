KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County property owners only have a few days left to appeal their assessments. The deadline is Monday.

With that deadline fast approaching, the Jackson County Assessor’s Office is adding more resources for residents.

“I think I understand their frustration, but I ask them to be patient,” Assessment Director Gayle McCann Beatty said Thursday.

Beatty’s office is holding a walk-in session Saturday to help property owners file their appeal. The Jackson County Assessor’s Office, located at 1300 Washington Street in Kansas City, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

But this Saturday’s session is just for appeals, not for review appointments.

McCann Beatty said her office is shifting from people filing appeals to having their reviews. Starting Aug. 1, the Jackson County Assessor’s Office will take the first 50 walk-ins to help with property value reviews from 8:30-10 a.m.

The assessor’s office said property owners have to meet the following requirements to come in for a walk-in review:

Already filed an appeal

Not yet received notice of their hearing date and time

Asking for a review of no more than three parcels of property

Moving forward, those walk-in reviews will continue from 8:30-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

So far, 43,800 appeals have been filed, McCann Beatty said, and 22% of them have been resolved.

“We want their property values to be correct,” McCann Beatty said. “Let us know what we don’t have right, and we will fix it.”

McCann Beatty said these walk-in reviews are voluntary. Every property owner who files an appeal by the July 31 deadline will get a hearing.

Property owners who provided an email address when they filed their appeal will receive an email 7-10 days in advance with their hearing date and time. Those who did not will receive their hearing information through the mail.