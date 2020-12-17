Jackson County officials searching for missing 13-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on Thursday to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Madison Perez was reported missing on Thursday in the 1500 block of Ponca Avenue in Independence, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen wearing dark green camouflage sweatpants, a red and black tie-dye hoodie and black high-top sneakers.

If you have seen Madison or know her current whereabouts, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960 or call 911.

