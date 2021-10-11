Jackson County opens permanent COVID-19 vaccination clinic at new location

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a new, permanent, location.

The clinic is located at 3651 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The new clinic offers the following:

1st, 2nd, additional and booster doses of Pfizer

2nd and additional doses of Moderna

Single-dose of Johnson & Johnson

Appointments are preferred, but are not mandatory. Walk-ins are welcome until 3:30 p.m. daily. Drive-thru vaccinations are also available a the clinic, and do require an appointment. Registration and additional information can be found on the health department’s website.

Anyone receiving a second shot or a booster dose must also bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Booster doses are available at the new location. Those who qualify have already had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago. They also meet at least one of the following criteria:

65 years or older or living in a long-term care setting

50 to 64 years of age with an underlying medical condition

18 to 49 years of age with an underlying medical condition

persons who are 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupation or institutional setting

The Jackson County Health Department is also offering vaccine clinics in other locations this week too.

Walk up, get vaxxed. ✅



Whether you’re looking for your first, second, additional, or booster dose, check out our walk-in vaccination opportunities for this week (10/11-10/16). ⬇️



Unsure if you qualify for a booster? Learn more: https://t.co/M3iP4j7Ewm pic.twitter.com/3bmhkhBIzc — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) October 11, 2021