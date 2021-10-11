Jackson County opens permanent COVID-19 vaccination clinic at new location

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a new, permanent, location.
The clinic is located at 3651 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The new clinic offers the following:
- 1st, 2nd, additional and booster doses of Pfizer
- 2nd and additional doses of Moderna
- Single-dose of Johnson & Johnson
Appointments are preferred, but are not mandatory. Walk-ins are welcome until 3:30 p.m. daily. Drive-thru vaccinations are also available a the clinic, and do require an appointment. Registration and additional information can be found on the health department’s website.
Anyone receiving a second shot or a booster dose must also bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Booster doses are available at the new location. Those who qualify have already had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago. They also meet at least one of the following criteria:
- 65 years or older or living in a long-term care setting
- 50 to 64 years of age with an underlying medical condition
- 18 to 49 years of age with an underlying medical condition
- persons who are 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupation or institutional setting
The Jackson County Health Department is also offering vaccine clinics in other locations this week too.