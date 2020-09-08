Jackson County Parks + Rec cancels all events for 2020; except drive-thru Christmas in the park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After careful consultation with the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Parks + Rec announced its decision to cancel all events throughout the fall and winter, except for the annual drive-thru Christmas in the Park.

This decision announced on Tuesday is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eastern Jackson County is currently in the red zone, indicating significant community spread.

Nearly 500 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths occurred in the last week.

The percent positive rate is 15.61%.

“Since this pandemic began, our Parks + Rec team has taken the guidance of the Jackson County Health Department seriously. New protocols were immediately put in place in the spring and summer to allow visitors the opportunity to safely enjoy our parks and lakes,” Frank White Jr., Jackson County Executive, said. “Public health remains a priority as we transition into the fall and winter where our annual traditions attract thousands from across the metro. We cannot put the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors at risk of a virus that has no boundaries. I know it will be difficult missing out on the events we love, but we must do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the virus now so we can enjoy them in the future.”

Some of the events that are canceled, but are not limited to include:

the Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival of Arts

Crafts & Music

Grand Festival of Chez les Canses

Fall Muster at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark

Dogtober Fest at Kemper Outdoor Education Center

Trip the Light Fantastic Bike Ride thru Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Sky at Longview Lake Beach.

“We look forward to the day that we can welcome the public back to these treasured family traditions,” Michele Newman, Jackson County Parks + Rec Director, said. “I am happy to share that Christmas in the Park, Jackson County’s drive-thru holiday wonderland, will open as scheduled on Wednesday, November 25.”

Christmas in the Park will continue this year since visitors can enjoy the lights and display from their car.