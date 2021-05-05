Jackson County Parks & Rec in urgent need of lifeguards for summer season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Parks & Rec is reporting that it is in urgent need for lifeguards and beach managers to fully staff its beaches for the summer season.

Longview Lake Beach and Blue Springs Lake Beach are scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 29.

“We are excited about welcoming families back to our beaches and these seasonal positions are critical to ensuring we can do so safely,” said Tina Spallo, Superintendent of Recreation. “It’s a fun atmosphere and a great opportunity to learn responsibility while being outdoors. I encourage all strong swimmers who are looking for a summer job with a great team to apply now.”

Jackson County Parks & Rec is in need of at least 10 Red Cross certified lifeguards and two managers to open both beaches.

The Department will pay for the lifeguard certification or recertification as needed.

There is also an immediate need for concession workers at the Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex and Adair Park Softball Complex.

Successful seasonal candidates must be available to work 30-40 hours per week and be 16 years old with a valid driver’s license.

Interested applicants should apply no later than Friday, May 14 by visiting www.jacksongov.org/jobs and look under Parks & Rec, or by contacting Tina Spallo at 816-503-4872 or tspallo@jacksongov.org.

