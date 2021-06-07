Jackson County plans to close offices, honor Juneteenth as paid holiday for county employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who work for Jackson County, Missouri, just received another paid holiday.

County legislators passed an ordinance to close county offices and observe Juneteenth on the third Friday in June. This year the day falls on Friday, June 18.

“I am very excited and extremely proud to sign this ordinance into law which finally acknowledges the struggles, perseverance and contributions of Black people in our community and country,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., said.

This is the second year Jackson County is recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. In 2020, White signed an executive order that gave county staff members a floating holiday.

Members of the Kansas City Council voted last month to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers, too.

Juneteenth is the celebration commemorating the ending of slavery more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

