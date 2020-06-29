Jackson County plans to implement mandatory mask order beginning July 1

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County announced Monday that it plans to implement a mask mandate for all public places as early as Wednesday, July 1.

It will likely look identical to Kansas City’s order, which went into effect Monday.

Health officials say as Kansas City and the surrounding region has reopened, many people aren’t wearing face masks, something the CDC strongly recommends.

The order in Kansas City says people must wear a mask in public areas or while performing an activity requiring close contact to co-workers or the public where 6 feet social distancing isn’t feasible.

The city said all businesses can refuse entry and service to customers who are not wearing masks.

There will be some exceptions to the mask mandate, Lucas said, including:

Minors, though the CDC and the Kansas City Health Department urge children over the age of 2 to wear a mask.

People who have disabilities that prevent them from comfortably wearing or taking off face coverings or communicating while wearing one.

People who have respiratory conditions or breathing trouble.

People who have been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings.

People who are seated in a restaurant or tavern while actively engaged in eating or drinking — and are socially distanced from others.

The order for Kansas City is in effect through Jul 12.