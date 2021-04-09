Jackson County plans to open swimming beaches Memorial Day weekend

Provided photo of Longview Lake Beach,

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after the pandemic forced Jackson County Parks + Recreation to close it’s beaches for the summer, the department said they will reopen this year in time for Memorial Day weekend.

  • Blue Springs Beach
    • Opens May 28
    • Weekdays 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Weekends 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 adults, $5 under 15
  • Longview Lake Beach
    • Opens May 29
    • Weekdays 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Weekends 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 adults, $5 under 15

The county said each site will be operating with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Longview Lake also plans to hold “Sand Cinema” family movie series again starting in June. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. The movie begins around 9 p.m. or as soon as it’s dark. Families are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, but coolers and pets are not allowed.

