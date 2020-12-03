Jackson County power outages affecting virtual learning, 2nd time today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families are again experiencing power outages, this time in the middle of virtual school and work, as a messy wintry snow system is rolling through Jackson County.

A mix of rain and sleet fell in the south and east parts of the Kansas City metro on Dec. 3, spelling trouble for families and power crews who already fought outages earlier in the day.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District sent a message to parents at 11:45 a.m., noting the lack of power was affecting Richardson, Highland Park, Mason, Sunset Valley and Prairie Elementary, which are still in-person. The district also acknowledged “some students and staff may be having trouble accessing technology.”

Evergy’s outage map originally stated power may be restored as of 12:30 p.m. However, as of 12:45 p.m., there were still 6,315 people experiencing outages.

The cause remains unidentified, according to Evergy. The company is currently re-evaluating projected time of restoration.

The power company reported nearly 10,000 outages earlier this morning at 7:42 a.m. Outages began as early as 7:21 a.m. with no clear cause.

Keep track of the power outages on the Evergy outage map.

