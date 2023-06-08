KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County property assessments may already be in your mailbox. The Director of Assessments warns you might be in for some sticker shock.

Property valuations are up 30% this year. Those new assessments will be available on the county’s website Friday and will be mailed to you by June 15.

While higher valuations could be good news if you are trying to sell your home, it could lead to you paying higher property taxes.

Cheri Wright had seen how much some valuations of Jackson County homes were going up.

“We have a neighborhood blog and one of the neighbors wrote in that it was an increase of 90 percent. 90%!” Wright exclaimed.

But she was still shocked when she found out the Jackson County Assessor’s Office said her home value had gone up more than 60%.

“The initial sticker shock, especially if you have been in your house for some time and haven’t been out in the market looking for a home, you will feel like there’s no way my house can be worth that,” Gail McCann Beatty, Jackson County director of assessments, said.

Anticipating plenty of people will have something to say about their valuations the assessor’s office opened a second space at 1300 Washington with ample space to accommodate people like Wright asking to have her valuation reviewed.

You can start the process of a formal appeal and make an appointment for review here.

Cole Anderson has been through the process of disputing his assessed value before.

“You have to take the time let’s say if you have any issues with your chimney or basement you need to call the contractors ask them what that would cost me,” Anderson said of the process.

New this year, Jackson County hired real estate brokers to assist property owners to go over their values and show what is happening the market.

You can also bring your own comp sales. Then you’ll head to an assessment representative to try to come an agreement on your home’s value.

McCann Beatty says you can bring photos and may want to focus on kitchens or bathrooms that haven’t been remodeled.

“I encourage people to come early so we can get them resolved as soon as possible. We’d like to prevent people from having to go through the formal process if we can. We are here to help,” she said.

Wright wasn’t thrilled with her offer, but chose to forgo a formal appeal with the Board of Equalization.

“You have to go to the board and you have to have a lot more proof and evidence,” she explained.

Leaving with her valuation up about 25%t instead of 60%.

McCann Beatty asks people to remember Kansas counties do valuations yearly, in Jackson County it’s every two years. So that may be why the increase is twice as big as Johnson or Wyandotte County. And even though your valuation goes up, if the various taxing districts adjust their levies accordingly you may not see a huge spike in your taxes.