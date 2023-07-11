KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Appointments to file an informal appeal with the Jackson County Assessment Department are filling up fast.

“I do want to remind people if they can’t get in for an informal, they will get scheduled for their BOEs,” Jackson County Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty told FOX4 Tuesday.

The BOE that McCann Beatty is referring to is the Board of Equalization, a part of the county she does not oversee. The BOE is the next step many Jackson County property owners can take if they don’t like the assessed value on their property through the informal appeal process.

“I had an 11 o’clock appointment,” property owner Darrell Dean said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday. “I actually got here at 9:45 to try to expedite the process.”

The informal appeal process may not be available for Dean though. He may just have to go directly to the BOE.

“I have somewhere to be at 1 (p.m.) It’s now 12:35,” he continued. “I gave them an hour and a half, and I’ve got to be somewhere, and I’ve got a 45-minute drive, and so I don’t even get to go through the process of meeting with them and working it out.”

McCann Beatty had not heard of Dean’s situation when we talked to her right after our interview with Dean.

“His will get resolved one way or the other,” she said of Dean’s appeals. “Whether we need to reach back out to him or whether he comes in through a formal BOE. Every appeal that gets filed will get resolved.”

When it comes to whether someone should appeal to the BOE if they do get an informal appeal appointment, McCann Beatty said she wouldn’t recommend that. She said their job is the same as hers — to try to get properties in the county to market value.

“Once you get to the board, the board can increase it, decrease it or keep it the same,” she said. “So you always have to keep that in mind that by going to the board, you do have the option that they could decide to increase it.”

How to appeal

The deadline to file an appeal in Jackson County was recently extended to July 31. The previous deadline was July 10.

Informal in-person appeal appointments are all booked up and walk-ins are no longer accepted. Appointments are only being done virtually now.

To set one up, call 877-895-9675. You can also go online and start the informal appeal process by clicking here.