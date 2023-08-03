KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is asking for a chance to speak during the appeal hearing a former Kansas City detective.

On Sept. 5, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will hear oral arguments in the case of former Kansas City police Det. Eric DeValkenaere.

A Jackson County judge convicted DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in 2021, for the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

Tuesday the county prosecutor filed a motion asking for 10 minutes to speak during oral arguments in support of DeValkenaere’s conviction.

Last year a judge sentenced Devalkenaere to six years in prison, but he remains free on bond while waiting for his appeal. In late June, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the state appeals court to reverse Devalkenaere’s conviction or order a new trial.

Peters Baker argues because Bailey has spoken in support of overturning Devalkenaere’s conviction, no one would be advocating to uphold the lower court’s judgment in the case.

“The brief filed by the Attorney General’s Office accepts an alternative view of the facts in this case when compared to the summary of the facts set forth, with appropriate citations to the trial court record, in the brief filed by Amicus. Similarly, the brief filed by the Attorney General’s Office accepts an alternative interpretation of existing case law that is different than the interpretation put forth by the trial court,” the motion reads.