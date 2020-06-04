Jackson County prosecutor denounces non-violent charges from Kansas City protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is denouncing non-violent charges against protesters arrested in Kansas City during civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Her statement comes after she said she has received dozens of calls thinking she was prosecuting what she called minor offenses, “like walking in the street or stepping off a curb.”

Kansas City police told FOX4 that 151 people were arrested over the first major weekend of protesting. Five people were arrested on Friday, 83 were arrested on Saturday and 63 were arrested on Sunday. There was one possession-related offense in addition to protest related. All the rest were municipal charges associated with the protest.

“Those charges against protesters were filed by the City Prosecutor’s office, an office that reports to the Mayor and the City Council. I suggest making your voices heard about those arrests to city officials or the city prosecutor’s office. You can contact the prosecutor at this number: Phone: (816) 513-6750,” Baker said in her statement.

She said her office has only filed four cases against individuals who were involved in looting of Plaza stores last weekend. Also, a Kansas City man was charged with a misdemeanor after encouraging people to loot the Walmart in Raytown. She said all those individuals have been released.

“In addition, we announced we are reviewing alleged police misconduct. We have already asked for an investigation of one incident in which protesters were pepper sprayed by police. We are later today launching a web page at our website to collect any other evidence, including videos, of excessive force by police. Individuals can make these submissions anonymously, if they wish,” she stated. “We also will review any case submitted by police to us regarding any individual throwing bricks, rocks, bottles or other dangerous objects.

