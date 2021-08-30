Jackson County prosecutor files motion to free Kevin Strickland from prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has filed a motion to free Kevin Strickland from a Missouri prison.

Most of us have heard the famous quotation that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ Kevin Strickland stands as our own example of what happens when a system set to be just, just gets it terribly wrong.

The Missouri General Assembly and Gov. Parson deserve credit for creating a new legal avenue for a local prosecutor to seek relief. Making it possible for an officer of the court to stand before a judge and argue to correct a grave wrong is a system of justice we can all stand behind.

We look forward to presenting our evidence in the same courtroom where Mr. Strickland was convicted.

Statement from Jean Peters Baker