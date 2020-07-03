Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to step down as Missouri Democratic Party Chair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is stepping down as Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party.

In a news release issued late Thursday evening, Baker announced that she’s relinquishing her duties to Vice Chair Clem Smith, who hails from Saint Louis County.

“My commitment to justice and service to our community has been a centerpiece of my career. In light of the recent developments in my position and the office of Jackson County Prosecutor, I am stepping back from the role as Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party,” Baker said in a news release.

“I am assigning all of my duties to Vice-Chair Clem Smith and he will assume the role of Acting Chair. I believe that my friend and colleague, Clem Smith, is the right person to lead our Party at this critical moment. I am grateful for his partnership. The Missouri Democratic Party has long embraced inclusion and diversity, as well as the need to address racial injustices in our state and nation. Clem will rise to the challenges and recognizes the need for leadership at this time of great unrest.”

Baker was named Chair of the Missouri Democratic party in 2018. She’s currently seeking another term as Jackson County Prosecutor in the 2020 election cycle.

In a joint news release Acting Chair Clem Smith praised Baker’s work for the Democratic Party.

“Jean Peters Baker is truly an asset to the Democratic Party, and I’m grateful for her leadership not only at the Party, but in her community. I’m honored to be asked to help lead during one of the most important elections we’ve seen.”

“We’ve got work to do, but the wind is at our back after we flipped a seat red to blue last year, and as recent polling has shown, that we’re a swing state with Vice President Biden polling ahead of President Trump. Between expanding Medicaid in August to restoring effective leadership in the Governor’s mansion in November, this election will have historic consequences.”