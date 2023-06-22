KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced she will not seek reelection in 2024 on June 22, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced her run in the office is coming to an end.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, she announced that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

Peters Baker was appointed prosecutor in May 2011 and elected to the position in November 2012. She resigned from her Missouri House seat to take the job.

“I have learned so very much. I have served longer than any other Jackson County Prosecutor in modern history. And longer than any other state elected,” Peters Baker said.

She is credited with tackling high-profile cases, including prosecuting Kansas City Police Officers accused of wrongdoing and the bishop of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

“I made a decision. That decision would stick with me as I stand before you today. No matter the political fallout I was going to run the kind of office I believed necessary. I was not going to allow political favor, or political threats, or even my own ambitions to run my decision making. I have stood by that principal,” Peters Baker said.

Peters Baker also worked to free Kevin Strickland in 2021. He was wrongly convicted and spent 43 years in a Missouri prison for a crime he did not commit.

“Victims deserve justice no matter who they are, even when justice is going to shake things up,” Peters Baker said.

The prosecutor said she is not seeking another office, and this decision has been a long time in the making.

“I did not come to that decision lightly and my decision has nothing to do with my passion for justice or my love of my community. I was confident this would be my last term after being reelected in 2020. Out of respect for this office that I serve, and for this community, I wanted to give that a little more time before I fully decided,” Peters Baker said.

Peters Baker mentioned that she would not miss pondering the death threats she received, the criticism that comes with the office, and carrying the weight of the city’s violence.

“Jackson County deserves someone who’s ready to endure each heartbreak and embrace each fight,” Peters Baker said.

She said her family deserves more attention than she’s been able to provide for more than a decade and she’s ready for a different pace.

She also hinted that she may try to write a book about some of the cases she has prosecuted.