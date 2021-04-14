Jackson County Prosecutor will run 25 miles for the Child Protection Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jeans Peters Baker will be running for a cause next week.

Peters Baker will be running 25 miles to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Child Protection Center.

The county prosecutor will leave the courthouse at 8 a.m. on April 22 and help raise funds for the CPC as well as raise awareness for child abuse.

Peters Baker’s run will take place during Child Abuse Awareness Month and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

As part of raising awareness and counting down to the run, Peters Baker will be sharing stories from her experiences prosecuting child abuse cases. She has received permission to share these stories to the website and social media and hides individual’s identities behind pseudonyms and initials.

Donations to Peters Baker’s run will directly benefit CPC and can be made online.

