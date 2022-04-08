KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed charges for a man who was serving a life sentence behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

This comes after the Missouri Supreme Court decided to overturn the murder conviction of Keith Carnes who has spent 19 years in jail.

Carnes was sentenced to life in prison for the 2003 murder of 24-year-old Larry White.

A private investigator uncovered new evidence in Carnes’ case a few years ago. That evidence supported his claims of innocence. Lawyers also argued there is a lack of physical evidence tying him to the crime.

The attorney and investigator also discovered some of the court documents in the case were forged with Carnes’ signature. Two witnesses in the case have also recanted their statements since Carnes was convicted.

Carnes defense attorney also questioned the prosecutor in the original case. Amy McGowen also was involved in prosecuting Ricky Kidd. Kidd was convicted in a double homicide. He was later exonerated after spending 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Earlier this year, Missouri Attorney General Schmitt filed a motion to fight Carnes’ release.

The prosecutor’s office said it met Friday with the family of Larry White who thanked Jackson County for seeking justice on the family’s behalf.

Prosecutor’s said the case regarding the murder of Larry White remains under investigation.

