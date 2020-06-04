Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announces new web page to report officer misconduct, excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday they have launched a new web page to accept submissions from the public of police misconduct or excessive use of force.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said people are encouraged to submit videos and other evidence to this web page:

“We have heard an outpouring of concern about police conduct related to the recent protests in Kansas City,” Baker said. “We needed to give citizens easy access to the system to report those concerns.”

Baker noted that the prosecutor’s office has long responded to such allegations. But with so many reports in social media and elsewhere from the public, it was necessary to offer this new outlet for their concern.

The prosecutor’s office has also notified the Kansas City Police Department that is ready to review any evidence of protesters throwing bricks or other objects and injuring officers.