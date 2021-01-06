Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office hires former KCPD sergeant for use-of-force reviews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has hired a a longtime Kansas City Police Department sergeant to investigate claims of police brutality.

Tony Sanders, a 28-year veteran and former media spokesman for the KCPD, began working as a prosecutor’s investigator this week, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. He will help review allegations of police use-of-force misconduct.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue my long-standing career in serving this Community,” Sanders said in the statement.

Sanders has investigation experience from his time on the KCPD. He worked in hostage negotiations, media relations and administrative capacities. He also “worked extensively with city, state and national groups, citizens and the media,” according to the statement.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the June protests following the death of George Floyd sparked increased claims of police misconduct. The prosecutor’s office created a webpage to accept allegations, and lots of claims created a need for more help.

“I’m extremely thrilled to have an investigator on board who is so uniquely qualified,” Baker said. “This work will be crucial to rebuilding the community’s trust in law enforcement.”

