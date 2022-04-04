KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature on Monday approved the $9 million purchase of a building that will set as the new location for county administrative offices.

The building is located at W. 13th Street and Washington Street, near Broadway Boulevard.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said the county is purchasing the building without increasing anyone’s taxes, charging higher fees or taking on any additional debt.

White said the building will allow the county to tackle the long overdue needs of the downtown courthouse.

“It’s an exciting day for the future of Jackson County,” he said.

The building was build in 1997 and is a Class A modern office space encompassing three floors across 82,664 square feet.

A facility condition and space needs assessment determined an estimated cost of $255 million to address significant deficiencies at the Jackson County Courthouse, including replacing the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems, as well as altering the building’s interior use for improved customer service and adequate ADA accessibility. Completing this work requires the relocation of county staff to create the flex space that is needed to do improvements.

“This new building is an opportunity for us to do good by our Associates, many of whom have dedicated decades of service to the County in less than favorable conditions,” said Jackson County Legislator Crystal Williams, 2nd District At-Large.