KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A free workshop wrapped up Thursday night, teaching Jackson County residents how to file an appeal for property value assessments.

Some are seeing increases from 9% to more than 100%.

A lot of people are looking for help and an empty seat couldn’t be found at Thursday night’s venue as people are hoping to fight back.

Many are fired up about this topic, especially after learning Jackson County Executive Frank White only saw an increase of 7%.

The county says the average increase is 30% but a packed church parking lot Thursday night in south Kansas City showed people are seeing numbers much higher than that.

“Oh my God, 84%. It’s criminal,” said homeowner Veretta Jack.

Jack’s lived in Kansas City for 38 years but says she’s never seen this big of an increase.

“We need to have some action taken and not be able to go through this,” Jack said. “this is stressful, my hair’s falling out!”

She’s not alone.

Hundreds filled up every pew at Colonial Presbyterian Church for the free workshop put on by local lawmakers, attorneys, insurance agents and a former board of equalization member.

“Folks, the reason it’s so important to fight it right now is because this becomes the basis on which they work on in two years when they come back for reassessment and appraisal,” said former BOE member Joseph Jackson.

Speakers covered a lot of groundwork with the most important being how to file an appeal. You can either do one that’s formal or informal. But lawyers suggest starting with an informal appeal at the Jackson County Assessor’s Office.

They could agree with you and lower it but most people are moved to formal appeal with the Board of Equalization, where you’ll want to come prepared with photos and documents, showing and stating the condition of your home and why you’re appealing.

If that’s not successful, you can take it one step further by appealing to the Missouri State Tax Commission. The final day to apply for that is September 30.

“I definitely plan to appeal, definitely,” Jack said.

The next free workshop is Saturday, June 24, at the Robert Mohart Center on 3200 Wayne starting at 11 a.m. Another will happen Tuesday, June 27, at 28EventSpace on 1300 W. 28th St. at 5:30 p.m.