KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frustrated Jackson County residents are protesting their high property tax assessments.

Tensions continue to rise for Jackson County residents like the Poese family, who got a property tax assessment they were not expecting. Brian Poese said his value has almost jumped 100%.

“I personally had a 96.5% jump in the value of my home that was built in 1941 and has not been modernized,” Brian said.

According to the assessor’s office, the average increase this year is 30%, but some owners say their assessments skyrocketed by more than 100%.

Robin Poese said her parent’s house is older and has increased more.

“My parents, whose house is a 1973 model single-wide mobile home with an 800-square-foot addition built on the back, their taxes increased 141%,” Robin said.

Unhappy homeowners—like at today’s protest—now have until July 31 to appeal their assessment through a virtual meeting.

“It’s put a lot of people between a rock and a hard place. And there are a significant number of people in this county that are looking at losing their home completely because there’s absolutely no way that they can afford to pay these higher taxes,” Robin said.

The board of equalization will start those hearings on Monday.