KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Jackson County residents packed the courthouse Monday afternoon to criticize leaders after property assessments came out sometimes more than double their value from just a year ago.

“You’ve got a handout that shows that there is no rhyme or reason for any of the data that I’ve showed to you,” Jackson County resident Preston Smith told the county legislature Monday.

Smith talked to county legislator Manny Abarca, as he sat at the podium. Abarca asked Smith how long he was on the Jackson County Board of Equalization. Smith replied that he had been on it for 14 years.

“I’ve analyzed more than 20 years of assessment data,” he said. “In fact, I’ll tell you, I probably know their data better than they do.”

Smith also said Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty and County Executive Frank White have violated state law.

He said the assessor has to have the burden of proof that a physical inspection was performed at a person’s house where an increase occurred of more than 15%.

“Frank White and Gail McCann Beatty owe the taxpayers of this county an apology for how they have wasted millions of dollars,” Smith said to an applause from the crowd.

“The assessment is inaccurate. It’s woefully inaccurate. It’s causing people to take time off of work to wait hours to get their outrageous values lowered. The county and assessor’s department should be ashamed for how they have spent our money.”

White was not in attendance for the public hearing. A spokeswoman for his office said he had a prior engagement.

McCann Beatty spoke afterward. She said the role of her department is to place market value on properties, according to state statute.

“To be quite honest, we don’t really have much to do with the tax portion of that at all,” she told the county legislature Monday. “In fact, those of you that sit up there have more to do with the taxes than I do because it is the taxing jurisdictions that set the rates that people pay.”

McCann Beatty continued to tell people to file an appeal if they feel like their property was over assessed.

If you want to file an appeal, you’re asked to call 877-895-9675. You can also do so by going online and clicking here. You’re supposed to file an appeal by July 10.