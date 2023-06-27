KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County resident Chris Hicks says he had to go online to see what his property assessment was.

“I did not get my assessed value in the mail, so I just got it,” Hicks said at an interview at the Jackson County Assessment Department Office at 13th and Washington. “I came down here to get my assessed value is what I did.”

Hicks said his value came in way higher than what he thought it should be.

“I hate doing that,” he said when asked what his assessment was for 2022 comparted to 2023. “But I can tell you that it was in the $400,000, and now all of a sudden, it jumped up to the $600,000. It went 23% or 24%, somewhere in that range.”

Hicks isn’t the only one who didn’t get his assessment by June 15. State statue says the county must give notice to property owners about their appraisals by June 15, so they can appeal them by July 10.

“Because the county did not send out the notice on time, they’re not entitled to raise the taxes for the coming year,” Independence attorney Kenneth McClain said Monday in an interview with FOX4.

McClain has filed a class action lawsuit against Jackson County leaders, like Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty, on behalf of two local insurance agents, one of whom is Trevor Tilton.

“I really can’t comment on it,” McCann Beatty told FOX4 Tuesday in relation to the lawsuit. “I don’t agree with that theory. There is still adequate time again to file that appeal, and I encourage people to do so.”

McCann Beatty said she would not take a chance on the July 10 deadline. You’re supposed to file an appeal by that time.

“I don’t know whether they’ll extend a date or what may happen,” she continued. “What comes out of this lawsuit, I can’t predict.”

To file an appeal, you can call 877-895-9675. You can also do so by visiting the Jackson County Assessment Department’s website here.

McCann Beatty encourages you to set up an appointment to come talk with somebody at their office as opposed to just showing up.