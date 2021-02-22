Jackson County restaurant hopes for relaxed restrictions following KC, Clay County

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Clay County has joined Kansas City in relaxing restrictions as coronavirus numbers decrease, but eastern Jackson County has yet to take any action.

At the Neighborhood Cafe in Lee’s Summit, keeping the doors open during the last year hasn’t been easy. Employees said they’ve been fortunate to have a large following of die-hard locals and regular customers who continue to come in and keep them working.

While Kansas City and other neighboring jurisdictions are easing up on capacity limits and closing times, bars and restaurants in eastern Jackson County hope they’ll be next to see some relief.

“I would love to see it relax,” Jeri Falco, a manager at the Neighborhood Cafe, said. “We all pray every day that things will go back to normal, and hopefully this is the first step in that direction. But at the same time, we will do our best, as we have been, to keep our social distancing and keep everybody safe.”

Some say now is not the time to let our guard down. Jackson County appears to be following that path.

County Executive Frank White said any change, if it happens, won’t take place until the end of the week at the earliest.

More communicable strains of the virus are starting to spread through the nation and eventually will work their way into rural states and communities.

Although some states are dropping mask mandates, those rules remain in place across the metro area.