KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the deadline for Jackson County assessment appeals just hours away, soon the Assessor’s Office will fully turn its focus to reviews.

Jackson County Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty said her office will open up its building at 1300 Washington Street to the first 50 people who walk in, starting Tuesday morning.

“What we don’t want is to get such huge lines that people are just waiting for hours and hours and hours,” McCann Beatty told FOX4 on Tuesday.

McCann Beatty said the first 50 people can start coming in at 8:30 a.m., but you have to have already filed your appeal. The walk-ins are for people who want an in-person informal appeal, before already having it go to the Board of Equalization. The walk-ins will continue for the first 50 people Monday through Friday.

“It probably will,” McCann Beatty said when asked whether people will be lining up to get into the building Tuesday. “We’ll see a line tomorrow, and that’s OK.”

She also told FOX4 Monday more than 49,000 Jackson County property assessment appeals have been filed so far. About 22% of them, or 10,780, of them have been resolved.

“I feel good about [the fact] that there’s a lot of honest people trying to do the right thing,” Jackson County property owner William Howen said in an interview with FOX4 Monday.

Howen got his property assessment issue resolved Tuesday. His 2023 original assessment came out at $415,000, but on Monday, he got it knocked down to $230,000 during the informal appeal process.

In 2022, he said his property was valued at just $215,000. On Monday, Howen agreed to $230,000, telling us that the process is working.

“They probably needed to put more resources to it because the process was slow,” he continued, talking about the assessment department.

“I had to wait. I had an 11 o’clock appointment. They didn’t see me until 1 o’clock. That’s a real struggle for some people, but it does seem like it’s being honest. It’s being fair. They are trying to get a good assessment.”

File an appeal online by 11:59 p.m. Monday here. Learn more about the stipulations surrounding walk-in meetings here.